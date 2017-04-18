Man Dies Playing Russian Roulette: Winston-Salem Police

(Photo: Caspar Benson, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a man died after shooting himself while playing Russian Roulette on Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem Police responded to a home on Reid Street. Officers found Mr. Diante James Blackburn unresponsive in the living room after possibly shooting himself in the head. Police found a small caliber revolver in the same room as Blackburn.

Blackburn was transported to Baptist Medical Center were he later died.

Investigators say multiple people were in the room at the time Blackburn shot himself - no one else was hurt.

Detectives believe Mr. Blackburn was playing Russian Roulette. They do not suspect foul play, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

