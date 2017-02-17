Man Falls Into Chimney Practicing Parkour

26-year-old Dustin Hinkle (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - A man who fell more than 30 feet into the chimney of a downtown apartment building on Thursday afternoon was practicing parkour with two friends, Denver Police said.

26-year-old Dustin Hinkle was stuck for more than two hours after falling into the chimney at 18th and Champa.

Firefighters were eventually able to cut through a vacant apartment wall to rescue him.

Hinkle, along with 20-year-old Mary McHugh and 23-year-old Jayce Anderson are facing trespassing charges.

McHugh and Anderson also each face a charge of interference with a police officer.

Parkour is the activity of using urban environments as an obstacle course-- getting from point to point by running, jumping, climbing, swinging and rolling.

