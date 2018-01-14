WFMY
Man Fires Gun During Biscuitville Robbery in Burlington: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:42 PM. EST January 14, 2018

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police are looking for the man who fired one shot during a robbery. 

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Biscuitville on North Church St. Witnesses told police the man demanded cash from two employees as they were walking to their cars after work. The suspect fired one shot into the air before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Thankfully no one was hurt. 

If you have any information, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 27463.

