Man Found Shot, Gibsonville Police Looking For Suspect

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:09 PM. EST December 25, 2017

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – Gibsonville Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday, December 24.

Police responded around 5:50 p.m. to a call about a gunshot victim at the 800 block of East Joyner Street.

Officers found Donald Robert Stanfield suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police identified a white Toyota Camry with damage to the rear passenger quarter panel as the suspect vehicle in a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage.

Witnesses said the vehicle carried a temporary 30-day tag.

Anyone with information should call Detective Monday at 336-516-1890. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Alamance County Crimestopper at 336-229-7100.

