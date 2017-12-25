Man Found Shot, Gibsonville Police Looking For Suspect

Police identified a white Toyota Camry with damage to the rear passenger quarter panel as the suspect vehicle in a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – Gibsonville Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday, December 24.

Police responded around 5:50 p.m. to a call about a gunshot victim at the 800 block of East Joyner Street.

Officers found Donald Robert Stanfield suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police identified a white Toyota Camry with damage to the rear passenger quarter panel as the suspect vehicle in a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage.

Police identified a white Toyota Camry with damage to the rear passenger quarter panel as the suspect vehicle in a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage.

Witnesses said the vehicle carried a temporary 30-day tag.

Anyone with information should call Detective Monday at 336-516-1890. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Alamance County Crimestopper at 336-229-7100.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more stories, updates

Copyright 2017 WFMY