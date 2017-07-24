WFMY
Close

Man Found Shot To Death After Crashing Into Pole: High Point

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:39 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing his car into a utility pole. 

The accident happened around noon on Monday. 

Officers say the man was shot in the area of Wesley Drive and Russell Avenue before crashing his car into a pole. 

The man was identified as Alphonso Macer Jr., 35, of High Point. 

Police are investigating this as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories