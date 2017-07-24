Man Found Shot To Death After Crashing Into Pole: High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing his car into a utility pole.

The accident happened around noon on Monday.

Officers say the man was shot in the area of Wesley Drive and Russell Avenue before crashing his car into a pole.

The man was identified as Alphonso Macer Jr., 35, of High Point.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

