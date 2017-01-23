Man Found Shot To Death In Stokesdale

STOKESDALE, N.C. – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.
Investigators said on Monday, Fred Cummings Jessup, 67, was found dead inside his home on Gideon Grove Church Road in Stokesdale.
Emergency dispatchers received a call for help Monday morning just before 8:00 a.m. That’s when they discovered Jessup had a gunshot wound to his torso.
If you have any information call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9686.
