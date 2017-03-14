Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot, Hit By Car: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a man has serious injuries after being shot and hit by a car on Tuesday.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Julian Street and Omaha Street shortly after noon.

Officers found the man lying in the road with serious injuries. He was taken to Moses Cone and his wounds are considered life-threatening.

Investigators aren't sure yet if the man was shot or hit by a car first. They are still searching for a suspect.

If you have information about this, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

