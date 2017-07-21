Man Intentionally Set Fire To Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Store: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a man intentionally set fire to a Winston-Salem store that collects donations for those in need.
Police say Ronald Anthony Houser stole items from and set fire to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Thrift Store early Thursday morning.
The Rescue Mission says most things had smoke damage and cannot be salvaged.
House was charged with felony burning of a public building, 2 counts of felony burning of personal property, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny by an employee, and safecracking.
He is in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
