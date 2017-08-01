Man Killed After Taking Family Members Hostage: SBI

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- One man is dead after a hostage situation early Tuesday morning in Mount Airy.
The State Bureau of Investigation says Mikle Dixon took two family members hostage inside a home on Edward's Drive for several hours.
The Surry County Sheriff's Office tried to negotiate with him but didn't have any success.
Once someone saw Dixon hold a hostage at knifepoint, SBI agents went inside the home and shot Dixon.
Both hostages were safely rescued from inside.
