Man Killed After Taking Family Members Hostage: SBI

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- One man is dead after a hostage situation early Tuesday morning in Mount Airy.

The State Bureau of Investigation says Mikle Dixon took two family members hostage inside a home on Edward's Drive for several hours.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office tried to negotiate with him but didn't have any success.

Once someone saw Dixon hold a hostage at knifepoint, SBI agents went inside the home and shot Dixon.

Both hostages were safely rescued from inside.

