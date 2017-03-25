Man Made Up As Joker Charged With Wearing Mask in Public

WINCHESTER, VA. (AP) - Police in Virginia have arrested a man dressed as comic book villain the Joker and charged him with wearing a mask in public.



Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis who was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.



Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman is charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail.



Putman is being held on a $2,000 secured bond. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

