Man Overdoses In Dunkin Donuts Bathroom While Boy Waits For Him

Christopher Morrissey (Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly overdosed in a Manchester Dunkin Donuts bathroom while the boy he was with sat in the dining area, reports CBS Boston.

According to officials, the nine-year-old boy, who had been left alone, waited and then told an employee his father had been in the bathroom for a long time.

The employee and the boy found 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey unconscious, overdosed on heroin, around 5 p.m on Saturday, police said.

Employees called 911 and responding fire and medical crews were able to revive Morrissey with Narcan, authorities said.

The boy was placed in his grandmother's care as Morrissey was transported to a hospital.

Morrissey was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.

