Man Poses As Water Employee, Attacks Elderly Couple

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- An elderly couple was attacked in their home after opening their door to a man claiming to be with the Water Department.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the attacked happened Wednesday at the home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro.

The man attacked the couple who are both in their 80s. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries.

If you have any information call the Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.

