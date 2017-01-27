Drunk Driver Rams Truck into Back of NC Officer's Car: Police

BOONE, N.C. -- Boone Police say a man rammed his truck into the back of an officer's patrol car.
Police say it happened in the 400 block of King Street. According to a release, the officer was out of his vehicle at the time of the crash and was not hurt.
Cody Edward Dombrowski was charged with Driving While Impaired, Misdemeanor Failure to Comply with Driver's License Restriction, Misdemeanor Careless and Reckless Driving, and Misdemeanor Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision.
A passenger in the officer's car had minor injuries and was taken to Watauga Medical Center for evaluation. He was released later in the morning.
Police say a passenger in a third car also had minor injuries. They were treated and released from the hospital.
Mr. Dombrowski was taken to jail on a $5,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
