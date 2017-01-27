Drunk Driver Rams Truck into Back of NC Officer's Car: Police

Drunk driver charged after ramming truck into back of Boone Police officer's car. (Photo: Custom)

BOONE, N.C. -- Boone Police say a man rammed his truck into the back of an officer's patrol car.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of King Street. According to a release, the officer was out of his vehicle at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

(Photo: Custom)

Cody Edward Dombrowski was charged with Driving While Impaired, Misdemeanor Failure to Comply with Driver's License Restriction, Misdemeanor Careless and Reckless Driving, and Misdemeanor Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision.

Cody Edward Dombrowski (Photo: Custom)

A passenger in the officer's car had minor injuries and was taken to Watauga Medical Center for evaluation. He was released later in the morning.

Police say a passenger in a third car also had minor injuries. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Mr. Dombrowski was taken to jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2016 WFMY