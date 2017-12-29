Man Rigged Door, Hoping To Electrocute Pregnant Estranged Wife: Deputies

FLAGLER CO., Fla. -- Investigators are calling it one of the most bizarre cases of domestic violence they’ve ever seen. A Florida man is accused of rigging a door to try to electrocute his estranged wife.

Flagler County deputies say Michael Scott Wilson, 32, put devices on the top door lock and handle of a Palm Coast home. They were originally tipped off by Wilson’s father-in-law, who told investigators that Wilson made a comment about not letting a child touch the door.

When deputies came to the house to check it out, they noticed burn marks near the handle. One deputy kicked in the door, and saw sparks.

After investigating further, they say Wilson intended the shock for his pregnant estranged wife.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence.”

Wilson was found and arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, Thursday at around 12:30pm. He’s now charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm. Deputies say Wilson stole a gun from his father-in-law. More charges are possible.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to Flagler County.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WTSP-TV