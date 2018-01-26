Man Secretly Recorded Wake Forest Student In Off-Campus Apartment Bathroom: Police

Winston-Salem Police Car (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an off-campus peeping incident reported by a female Wake Forest Student Wednesday evening.

The student says she saw an unidentified man looking into her bathroom window at Wake Place Court apparently recording her on a mobile device.

The residential area is located across University Parkway near Long Road.

The student immediately notified Winston-Salem Police Department and began the investigation, according to Wake Forest Office of Communications and External Relations.

According to the press release, police patrol of the area will be increased.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336.773.7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336.727.2800. In an emergency off campus, call 911.

