Man Seen In Surveillance Video Could Be Tied To Murder

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police say a person wanted in connection with a murder may have been caught on camera.
The department released surveillance pictures and video from ATMs in Mocksville and Lexington. They say the person seen here tried to use 66-year-old Jack Atkins' bank cards. Atkins was found dead in his home on Columbine Drive on July 18th.
If you know anything about the person in the pictures, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
