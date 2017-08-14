Man Seen In Surveillance Video Could Be Tied To Murder

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police say a person wanted in connection with a murder may have been caught on camera.

The department released surveillance pictures and video from ATMs in Mocksville and Lexington. They say the person seen here tried to use 66-year-old Jack Atkins' bank cards. Atkins was found dead in his home on Columbine Drive on July 18th.

If you know anything about the person in the pictures, call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

