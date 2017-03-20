U.S. Marshals Arrest Winston-Salem Murder Suspect

William Anthony Brown (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police say U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jahiml Ismailibn Almin.

The shooting happened on Friday, March 10 at 703 Bethabara Pointe Circle. Police say they found Almin unresponsive and suffering from several gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police charged William Anthony Brown with murder in connection to the investigation. Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Brown is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Police are not releasing a motive for the shooting at this time.

This is the 2nd homicide of the year for Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call The Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

