Man Shot, Killed Near Montlieu Academy in High Point

Man Shot & Killed Near Elementary School

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:42 PM. EST January 25, 2017

HIGH POINT  A shooting near Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point prompted a lockdown at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before noon at the corner of Arlington Street and Montlieu Avenue. Officers found Keith Dewayne Watson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics pronounced Watson dead at the scene.  

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson said students were able to leave at normal time. Police and school staff escorted children across the street to a church for parents to pick them up. Bus riders went to the back of the school to board their buses. 

High Point Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. Police are searching for the suspect. 

This is High Point's first homicide of 2017. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. 

