Man Shot, Killed Near Montlieu Academy in High Point

Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Mensch/WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: Jessica Mensch/WFMY News 2)

HIGH POINT — A shooting near Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point prompted a lockdown at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before noon at the corner of Arlington Street and Montlieu Avenue. Officers found Keith Dewayne Watson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics pronounced Watson dead at the scene.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson said students were able to leave at normal time. Police and school staff escorted children across the street to a church for parents to pick them up. Bus riders went to the back of the school to board their buses.

High Point Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. Police are searching for the suspect.

This is High Point's first homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

Police: Victim was found outside of this house. There were witnesses. No suspect description at this time @WFMY pic.twitter.com/M9HBacwaqM — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 25, 2017

Police search 4 male suspect who reportedly shot & killed man outside of Montlieu Elementary. Victim & suspect not connected to school @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 25, 2017

High Point Police: Homicide outside of Montlieu Avenue Elementary School. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/yXaMo9EULi — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 25, 2017

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY