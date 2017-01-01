Man Suspected of Shooting Woman in Face Wanted by Eden Police

Wanted: Matthew Daniel Tepfer

EDEN, NC - Eden police are looking for a man who they suspect shot a woman in her face on New Year's Eve.

Tameka Azucena, 34, was sitting in her car on the 1000 block of W. Fieldcrest Road when police found her with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe Matthew Daniel Tepfer, 26, shot Azucena and then ran away. Tepfer is facing multiple charges, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

Anyone with information about the location of Matthew Tepfer is asked to call the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755, or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

