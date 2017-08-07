WFMY
Close

Rapper Yung Mazi Shot to Death Outside Pizza Restaurant in Ga.

Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot to death outside a popular family pizza restaurant in the Kirkwood community.

Tim Darnell, Catherine Park and Julie Wolfe, WXIA 8:24 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot to death outside a popular family pizza restaurant in the Kirkwood community. 

Police responded to the shooting, near the intersection of Oakview Road and Hosea L. Williams Drive, around 8:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim, who appears to have been targeted, was shot multiple times in front of a pizza business called Urban Pie.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was Jabril Abur-Rahman. He performed under the name Young Mazi. 

Photos | Rapper Young Mazi killed in Kirkwood

VIDEO | Yung Mazi's friend has this message after rapper's shooting death

VIDEO | Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi gunned down

Police said they responded to the incident when they heard gunshots from outside Zone 6 headquarters, which is located just across the street from Urban Pie. 

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Yung Mazi was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2016. He was shot three times during that particular incident and had even disclosed to police that he was shot 10 times prior to this shooting.

 

FAMILY @yungmazibwa #FREEGATES #FREEBLOODYJ #FREEDRECO #FREEOX #BWAorNOTHING #💯it

A post shared by BWK/Artillerysouth/BWA 100it (@kanebwa) on

 

My Heart is Bleeding ...

A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories