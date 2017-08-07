Rapper Yung Mazi Shot to Death Outside Pizza Restaurant in Ga.

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Yung Mazi was shot to death outside a popular family pizza restaurant in the Kirkwood community.
Police responded to the shooting, near the intersection of Oakview Road and Hosea L. Williams Drive, around 8:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim, who appears to have been targeted, was shot multiple times in front of a pizza business called Urban Pie.
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was Jabril Abur-Rahman. He performed under the name Young Mazi.
Police said they responded to the incident when they heard gunshots from outside Zone 6 headquarters, which is located just across the street from Urban Pie.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.
Yung Mazi was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2016. He was shot three times during that particular incident and had even disclosed to police that he was shot 10 times prior to this shooting.
