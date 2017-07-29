Worker Stabbed To Death At Madison Barbershop: Police

USA, New York State, New York City, Crime scene barrier tape (Photo: Tetra Images)

MADISON, NC - A man died after being stabbed at a barbershop he worked at Friday night, according to police.

Madison Police told WFMY News 2 they got a call about an assault an stabbing at the 400 block of Mayo Street.

Michael Andrew Webster works at the small barbershop run out of the house. He was found stabbed in the chest, was taken to the hospital, and later died from his injuries.

According to police, two men came up to Webster and a fight started. One suspect stabbed Webster and then they both drove away in a Light colored SUV.

Police said both suspects are men. One is in the 25-35 age range, the other in the 30-40 age range.

If you have any information please call police.

Copyright 2017 WFMY