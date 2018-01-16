Man Steals Entire Register From Greensboro Walgreens

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police are looking for the man they say didn't just take cash from the register, he took the entire register!

Police say it happened at the Walgreens on W. Market Street just after 2a.m. Tuesday. They say a man armed with a knife entered the store and cut the store clerk before leaving with the entire cash register. There's no word on the extent of the clerk's injuries.

The suspect left in a maroon color sedan. He's described as a white-male with a beard in his late 20’s to early 30’s, slim-build, last seen wearing a green toboggan, a long-sleeve black shirt, camouflage shorts and white sneakers.

If you know who he is, call Greensboro CrimeStoppers- the number is (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to BADBOYZ at 274637. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

