Man Suspected of Home Invasion Shot, Killed By Deputies in Orange County

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County deputies shot and killed a home invasion suspect who pointed a handgun at officers late Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m., Mebane police asked for the Orange Count Sheriff’s Office for assistance in finding a home invasion suspect in the Efland area.

Mebane police told Orange County deputies the suspect was armed when he broke into a home and assaulted two people. The suspect was also said to have fired his gun during the invasion, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a home off Old Hillsborough Road and knocked on the home’s front door.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect “abruptly exited holding a handgun” before pointing the weapon at deputies.

The Orange County deputies then shot and killed the suspect.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a release,

“We want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends. The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic and leaves us all asking why.”

The SBI has been called to investigate and the deputies have been put on administrative leave.

