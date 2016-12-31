Man Suspected Of Murdering Charlotte Woman Arrested In Myrtle Beach

Humberto Mendoza (Photo: Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Humberto Alvarez Mendoza was arrested on Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in connection with the murder of Charlotte local Nia Hantzopoulos.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stated that Mendoza will be extradited back to Charlotte on a First Degree Murder charge.

CMPD began investigating after Hantzopoulos' husband reported her missing on December 17.

In the probable cause affidavit, police say they discovered surveillance video from the Goodwill on Johnston Road in Pineville showing the victim and the suspect both inside the store for about 10 minutes and leaving at the same time late in the morning of December 16.

Police went to Mendoza's residence on Monday, an apartment off Oakrun Drive, and interviewed a resident, Mendoza's roommate. According to the probable cause affidavit, the roommate told authorities he returned home from work around 3 p.m. on December 16 when Mendoza asked for help moving something heavy from a vehicle parked outside of the residence.

The roommate continued that the heavy object was wrapped in a white sheet, was removed from the trunk, and that Mendoza stated the object was a deer.

The roommate told police that, as a deer hunter, he was skeptical of the weight and shape of the object.

Further, according to police documents, the roommate stated that Mendoza doesn't own a vehicle, so he took note of the license plate number, as well as the make and model.

The roommate then stated that Mendoza left in the vehicle and that he didn't see him again for five days. During that time, the roommate reported to police that he saw what appeared to be a blood stain on the carpet in Mendoza's bedroom.

On Wednesday, December 21, the roommate stated that after returning home in the afternoon, Mendoza had returned and was going in and out of the apartment, that the vehicle he's seen previously wasn't around, and that the carpet appeared to have been cleaned.

Monday, police executed a search warrant at Mendoza's residence where they seized carpet and padding, clothing, bed linens, a pillow, a pay stub, duct tape, Ajax bleach, a shopping bag and swabs.

Tuesday, CMPD located Hantzopoulos' vehicle in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle in Ballantyne. Hantzopoulos' body was recovered shortly thereafter.

Mendoza was arrested on Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Copyright 2016 WCNC