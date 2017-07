Photo: Greensboro Police (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

GREENSBORO, NC - Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man they say stole a computer from a health care facility.

Police said the man broke into the building on May 16, and they believe he stole $1,200 of property.

If you know where or who this man is please call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WFMY