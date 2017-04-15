Man Thinks He Is Meeting 13-Year-Old For Sex, Actually Alamance Co Officer: Deputies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A Winston-Salem man was arrested after trying to meet a 13-year-old for a sexual act, according to Alamance County Deputies.
Deputies arrested Robert Sargent Jr., 39, after trying to meet a young girl he had been talking to at South Graham Municipal Park. The girl was actually an undercover officer.
When Sargent saw he was not meeting a 13-year-old girl, he led deputies on a short chase, and then was arrested.
Sargent is charged with: Soliciting a Minor by Computer for a Sex Act, Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked, as well as other charges.
He was booked into Alamance Co. Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.
