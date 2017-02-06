Man Touched Woman After Breaking Into House in Davidson Co.: Sheriff

David Hyatt (Photo: Davidson Co. Sheriff's Office)

LEXINGTON, N.C.-- A man in Lexington is facing charges after a woman reported a break-in and a sexual assault.

The victim called 911 and told responding officers, that David Hyatt forced his way into her house and touched a female in the groin area, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Hyatt was arrested after further investigation and charged with Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering and Misdemeanor Sexual Assault.

David Hyatt was taken to jail and placed under a 10,000.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY