Man Uses Molotov Cocktail To Set Stepdad's House On Fire: Police

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – Yadkinville police arrested a man charged with arson.

Police said Matthew Ward, 41, used a Molotov Cocktail to set his stepdad’s house on fire.

Investigators said Ward got into an argument with his stepdad that quickly escalated. He left the house with another person but later returned with the molotov cocktail. Police said four people including a juvenile were inside the house at the time.

The man’s stepfather along with others inside the home fought the flames until firefighters arrived.

Ward is charged with First Degree Arson, Attempted First Degree Murder, Felony Conspiracy, and Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Ward was placed in jail. Additional charges and arrests are still expected in the case.

