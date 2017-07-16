Man Walking On I-85 In High Point Killed In Hit And Run

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Police Department is looking for the driver who hit and killed a man before driving away. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on I-85 business at Baker Road.

According to police, the man was walking on the travel lane of I-85 when he was hit.

Police are looking for a grey or silver 2011 to 2014 Dodge Charger that should have noticeable front end damage and damage to the right side mirror area.





If you have any information, call High Point Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

