Man Wanted For Greensboro Murder Caught in Alabama by U.S. Marshals

File photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man wanted for a Greensboro murder was caught by U.S. Marshals in Alabama.

U.S. Marshals arrested Lee Ernest Curry, 24, in connection with the death of Emmanuel Lee Alexander, and the aggravated assault of Wanda Annette Alexander.

On January 23, Greensboro officers responded to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. Police found one man dead, and a woman injured.

Curry is charged with first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is in the Butler County Jail in Alabama waiting extradition.

