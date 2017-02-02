Man Wanted For Murder In Rockingham County: Sheriff

Richard Dennis Jumper (Photo: Custom)

STONEVILLE, N.C. -- A man is wanted for first degree murder by Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies.

The sheriff's office says Richard Dennis Jumper, or "RJ," is accused of shooting and killing David Wayne Bullins.

Deputies responded to the shooting at Bullins' house on Anglin Mill Road in Stoneville shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Investigators found Bullins with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says RJ should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

