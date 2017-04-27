Man Wanted For Murder Turned Himself In: High Point Police

Timothy Gerard Walker (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, NC - A man who was wanted for murder turned himself in on Thursday, according to High Point police.

Police said Timothy Gerald Walker, 23, was wanted for the murder of Marcus Boyce, 31.

Police said the Murder happened on April 9 around 4:00 in the afternoon.

Walker has been charged with murder and was sent to jail with no bond.

Police said they are still investigating the crime, but they are not releasing any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000 or text 'CASHTIPS' to 274637.

