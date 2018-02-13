Man Wanted For Several Charges in Surry Co. Leads Deputies on 10 Mile Chase

Brandon Lee Bauguess (Photo: Surry County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A man wanted on several charges in Surry County led deputies on a 10.5 mile chase Monday morning.

Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Bauguess after a vehicle chase that started in Mount Airy and ended in Lowgap.

Officers seized 5 grams of meth and a semi-automatic pistol that was stolen.

No one was hurt in the chase.

Bauguess is in the Surry County Jail under a $520,000 bond.

He is charged with the following:

2 counts of Felony trafficking in methamphetamine

1 count of Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count Felony possession/receive stolen property

1 count Felony receiving stolen property

1 count Felony flee to elude arrest

1 count Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

1 count Felony maintain a drug vehicle

1 count Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

1 count Felony possession of a stolen firearm

1 count Driving while license revoked

1 count Operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag

Bauguess was also served with the following orders for arrest:

2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault inflicting serious bodily injury

1 count Fail to Appear/Assault and Battery

1 count Fail to Appear/Assault with physical injury

5 counts Fail to Appear/Communicating Threats

3 counts Fail to Appear/Resisting public officer

2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault on Government Official

1 count Fail to Appear/Harassing phone calls

1 count Fail to Appear/Injury to personal property

1 count Fail to Appear/Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

1 count Fail to Appear/Possession marijuana and paraphernalia

