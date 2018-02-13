WFMY
Man Wanted For Several Charges in Surry Co. Leads Deputies on 10 Mile Chase

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:14 PM. EST February 13, 2018

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. --  A man wanted on several charges in Surry County led deputies on a 10.5 mile chase Monday morning. 

Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Bauguess after a vehicle chase that started in Mount Airy and ended in Lowgap. 

Officers seized 5 grams of meth and a semi-automatic pistol that was stolen. 

No one was hurt in the chase. 

Bauguess is in the Surry County Jail under a $520,000 bond. 

He is charged with the following: 

  • 2 counts of Felony trafficking in methamphetamine
  • 1 count of Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 1 count Felony possession/receive stolen property
  • 1 count Felony receiving stolen property
  • 1 count Felony flee to elude arrest
  • 1 count Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • 1 count Felony maintain a drug vehicle
  • 1 count Felony possession of a firearm by a felon
  • 1 count Felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • 1 count Driving while license revoked
  • 1 count Operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag

Bauguess was also served with the following orders for arrest: 

  • 2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault inflicting serious bodily injury
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Assault and Battery
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Assault with physical injury
  • 5 counts Fail to Appear/Communicating Threats
  • 3 counts Fail to Appear/Resisting public officer
  • 2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault on Government Official
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Harassing phone calls
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Injury to personal property
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance
  • 1 count Fail to Appear/Possession marijuana and paraphernalia

