Man Wanted For Several Charges in Surry Co. Leads Deputies on 10 Mile Chase

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A man wanted on several charges in Surry County led deputies on a 10.5 mile chase Monday morning.
Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Bauguess after a vehicle chase that started in Mount Airy and ended in Lowgap.
Officers seized 5 grams of meth and a semi-automatic pistol that was stolen.
No one was hurt in the chase.
Bauguess is in the Surry County Jail under a $520,000 bond.
He is charged with the following:
- 2 counts of Felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- 1 count of Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- 1 count Felony possession/receive stolen property
- 1 count Felony receiving stolen property
- 1 count Felony flee to elude arrest
- 1 count Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- 1 count Felony maintain a drug vehicle
- 1 count Felony possession of a firearm by a felon
- 1 count Felony possession of a stolen firearm
- 1 count Driving while license revoked
- 1 count Operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag
Bauguess was also served with the following orders for arrest:
- 2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault inflicting serious bodily injury
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Assault and Battery
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Assault with physical injury
- 5 counts Fail to Appear/Communicating Threats
- 3 counts Fail to Appear/Resisting public officer
- 2 counts Fail to Appear/Assault on Government Official
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Harassing phone calls
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Injury to personal property
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance
- 1 count Fail to Appear/Possession marijuana and paraphernalia
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs