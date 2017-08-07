Man Wanted In Burlington Man's Murder Arrested After Police Chase

Tafari Ashante Henderson-Samuels and Rodney Corbett. Pic. Greensboro Police Department (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police arrested a man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Guilford County.

Greensboro police said Tafari Ashante Henderson-Samuels, 23, of Burlington is charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Steven Lemar Smith.

Investigators said Henderson-Samuels led them on a police chase involving the NC SBI Task Force and the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Police said the car driven by Rodney Corbett, 22, crashed into a tree. Both Henderson-Samuels and Corbett ran away after the crash but were later caught with the help of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington Police Department.

Corbett is charged with Felony Speeding to Elude, Felony Harboring Escapee, and Hit-and-Run.

Smith was shot to death outside of a house on Ewing Street in Guilford County.

Henderson-Samuels is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits. He’s in the Guilford County Jail.

