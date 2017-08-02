Man Wanted In Connection With Barbershop Homicide In Madison: Police

Tahj Rasheed Parker (Photo: Custom)

MADISON, N.C. -- Madison Police say a man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a barbershop homicide.

Investigators believe Tahj Rasheed Parker is connected to the July 28 murder that happened in the 400 block of Mayo Street.

Police say Michael Andre Webster was working at the small barbershop when two men approached him and a fight started.

When officers arrived, they found Webster with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Webster was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say it's the town's first homicide in more than 10 years.

If you know where Parker is - call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

