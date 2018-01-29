Man Wanted In Randolph Co. Attack Now Linked to Guilford Co. Elderly Assault: Sheriff

RANDOLPH CO., N.C.-- Saturday the Randolph County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man they say posed as a water department worker and attacked an elderly couple. The man, Jeremy Lamar Hayes, has now also been connected to assault on an elderly couple in Guilford County from Saturday night in a series of crimes.

They say he attacked a couple, both in their 80's, at a home on Ingram Drive in Asheboro Wednesday. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries.

Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office positively identified Hayes and charged him with nine felonies: 1st Degree Burglary, 2 counts of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2 counts of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of Stolen Goods, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Sunday Randolph Co. Sheriff Robert Graves confirmed Hayes attacked again. This time it was a person working at a rest stop in Seagrove. Graves said Hayes robbed and assaulted the person. The attack was captured on surveillance video, but Sheriff Graves says he will not be releasing it at this time.

Hayes is also believed to have committed an assault and robbery of an elderly couple on the 5000 block of Old Randleman Road in Guilford County on Saturday night.

Hayes is also a person of interest in an armed robbery at Tienda La Pasadita in Ramseur on Saturday. One person was shot and another seriously injured during that robbery.

In September, Hayes is believed to have robbed a 72-year-old man of his cell phone and wallet after asking him to help push a car in Ramseur.

Deputies believe he is possibly with Kennedy Mariah Boggs and is driving a 2014 Honda Civic, Silver/Gray in color with damage to the front right passenger bumper.

(Photo: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911.

