Man Wanted In Graham Skimming Scam

Graham Police Look for skimming suspect. Pic. Courtesy: Graham Police

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Graham police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a skimming scam.

The Graham Police Department said the man placed a skimmer device on the CashPoints ATM located on South Main Street in Graham.

The device captured all data stored on debit/credit cards from those who used the ATM. Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect who they said made several withdrawals from different ATM locations around the Triad area.

Police said they have also received several reports from people in Graham and Burlington about unauthorized ATM transactions using their debit/credit cards.

Police said the suspect is in a silver or white Toyota 4Runner.

Suspect vehicle. Pic. Graham Police

If you have used the ATM located at 921 South Main Street in Graham after 6:29pm on 1/12/18 you’ll need to check your account. If you’re a victim of the skimmer scam you’ll need to contact the Graham Police Department to file a report at 336-570-6711.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV