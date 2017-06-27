Man Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Injured High Point 4-Year-Old

Brendan Lamar Johnson (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police have identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old boy in High Point.

High Point Police said Brendan Lamar Johnson is wanted for Felony Hit-and-Run with Injury and Misdemeanor Driving while License Revoked.

The accident happened Sunday on Wesley Drive. Police said the boy was riding his bike down a driveway when he was hit by a pickup truck and then dragged down the road for more than 30 feet.

The boy was treated for scratches and bruises all over his body. Police said he is out of the hospital and doing okay.

If you have seen Johnson, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. All calls are completely anonymous.

