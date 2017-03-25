Man Wanted In Murdered of 74-Year-Old High Point Woman: Warrant

HIGH POINT, NC - High Point Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Lashawn Kentarius Marshall who is accused of murdering a 74-year-old.
According to police Marshall is considered armed and dangerous.
RELATED: 74-Year-Old Woman Killed In High Point Shooting
Josie Lindsey was murdered on March 21.
Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000, or 911.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs