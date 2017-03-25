WFMY
Man Wanted In Murdered of 74-Year-Old High Point Woman: Warrant

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:51 PM. EDT March 25, 2017

HIGH POINT, NC - High Point Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Lashawn Kentarius Marshall who is accused of murdering a 74-year-old. 

According to police Marshall is considered armed and dangerous. 

Josie Lindsey was murdered on March 21. 

Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000, or 911. 

