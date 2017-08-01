Man Wearing Traffic Type Vest Robs Reidsville Bank: Police

Man robs bank wearing traffic vest Pic. Reidsville Police Department (Photo: Custom)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville police said a man wearing a traffic vest robbed a State Employees Credit Union.

Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. at the bank located at 1601 Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

Police said the man was wearing a bright green traffic vest and was possibly driving a beige Dodge Truck. The truck was last seen on U.S. Highway 158 West.

Police said the man stole money. If you have any information call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

