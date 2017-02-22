Man Who Robbed, Bound Couple In Winston-Salem Arrested: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A man who police say is responsible for robbing and bounding a couple at gunpoint has been arrested.

Police were called tot the 5000 block of Pressman Drive in WInston-Salem at 5:00 a.m. on September 18, 2016.

Police said Curtis Mason and Bryttani Whitting were sleeping when two men forced their way into their bedroom. Mason and Whitting told police the men threatened them with a handgun, demanded money, and then bound their hands and feet.

Two juveniles were in the house at the time, but police say they did not have any contact with the suspects.

According to the police report, while the two men were with Mason and Whitting, a third suspect was heard moving items around the house. Police say they then took an undisclosed amount of money and other items before running away.

Mason and Whitting were eventually able to free themselves and call police.

On Wednesday Trevis Daquan Herring was arrested and put under a $114,000 bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Herring has been charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Possession of Stolen Property.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this crime contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

