Man With a Large Stick Walks Into Bank, Yells 'This Is a Robbery': Police

REIDSVILLE, N.C.-- A man is in jail facing charges after investigators say he robbed a bank in Reidsville Tuesday afternoon.

The Reidsville Police Department reports the crime happened around 3:59 pm at American Partners Federal Credit Union on North Scales Street. Officers say, 29-year-old Kendrick Hart walked into the bank holding a large stick, yelled “this is a robbery” then jumped over the counter and proceeded to steal an unknown amount of money.

Hart was last seen running east on Madison Street. Five minutes after the robbery, a Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy saw Hart in the parking lot of Rob and Ray’s Convenient Store and arrested him.

Video from the credit union confirmed Harts identity, police said. Hart will be charged with armed robbery.

