Man With Gun Robs Arby's On Summit Avenue: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:53 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man with a handgun robbed the Arby's on Summit Avenue Wednesday evening. 

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the man left with cash and no one was hurt. 

Police say the robber was wearing a bandana over his face, long sleeve shirt, and black pants. 

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a reward up to $2,000. 

 

