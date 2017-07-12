Man With Gun Robs Arby's On Summit Avenue: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a man with a handgun robbed the Arby's on Summit Avenue Wednesday evening.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the man left with cash and no one was hurt.

Police say the robber was wearing a bandana over his face, long sleeve shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a reward up to $2,000.

