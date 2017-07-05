Manager Of Popular GA Restaurant Dies After Being Hit By Driver Connected To Shooting

(Photo: The Grey/Facebook)

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The business community at a popular Georgia tourist destination is mourning the loss of one of their own, Wednesday, after a night that also left two others dead and several injured.

The Grey, a well-known restaurant run out of a former Greyhound bus terminal in historic downtown Savannah, confirmed that their general manager Scott Waldrup died after being hit by a driver fleeing after being involved in a shooting not far away.

"It is with immeasurable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Scott Waldrup who last evening became a victim of the unfettered violence that plagues the City of Savannah," the business posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday. "Scott was more than the General Manager of The Grey. He was part of the very soul of who we are and what we do. His contributions were exponential because of the purity and generosity of his spirit."

His death followed two others in the vehicle and a shooting not far away in the heart of the city's tourist district the same night.

A photographer at 11Alive's sister station, WSAV, Darius Johnson, reported seeing a white SUV pull up at Julian and Jefferson Streets near the Tree House bar and someone inside started firing.

The driver later crashed at the intersection of Bay and Barnard streets after being chased by police - but not before hitting several pedestrians and killing Waldrup.

"Scott, we love you and we will miss you more than mere words can describe," the business posted.

The night's tragic events are also sending a tremor throughout the city's tourism community, including the Tourism Leadership Council (TLC).

"We are all deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues," TLC President Michael Owens said.

He also encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call 911 or a confidential tip line directly to investigators at 912-525-3124. Those with information can also call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

