Manhunt For Couple After Girl, 4, Found Dead With 'Severe Burns'

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police seek a mother and her boyfriend on charges of torturing and murdering a 4-year-old girl, who recently was found to have suffered severe burns, according to the Sumpter Township Police Department.

Candice Renea Diaz, 24, and Brad Edward Fields, 28, face charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and torture, police said. Fields also was charged as a habitual offender.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old girl at about 10:43 a.m. Jan. 1 at a residence in the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community.

"Upon arrival, CPR was being administered by family members and officers found the child suffering from severe burns about her extremities," according to a news release. She was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. Shortly after arriving, she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries and battered-child syndrome (meaning multiple injuries at multiple sites at multiple ages).

Diaz and Fields are believed to be driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Michigan plate DTR1854.

Anyone with information on the location of Diaz or Fields is asked to call the U.S. Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team's 24-hour hotline at (313) 234-5656 or Sumpter Township Police Department at (734) 461-4833 extension 305.

