Mariah Woods' Accused Killer Made 911 Call To Report Her Missing

Body Found In Pender County Positively Identified As Mariah Woods

February 23, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.--Investigators have released a 911 call related to the death of Mariah Woods – the 3-year-old Onslow County girl who investigators say was killed by her mom’s boyfriend.

Earl Kimrey called 911 just after 6 a.m. November 27, saying Woods was last seen between 8 and 8:30 p.m. November 26 in her bed.

“She’s nowhere to be found!” Kimrey said in the call. “We went to bed at the same time.”

A breathless and fast-talking Kimrey tells to the dispatcher he says the girl has muscular dystrophy but is otherwise “perfectly able.”

“We’ve looked through the house two or three times,” he said. “It’s not like her to go outside at all.”

Woods’ body was found about 25 miles from the home the child shared with Kimrey in Jacksonville.

Kimrey is facing a first-degree murder charge in Woods’ death. District Attorney Ernie Lee said the state will seek the death penalty if Kimrey in convicted.

Kimrey, was initially charged on Dec. 2 with obstruction of justice, concealing an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

