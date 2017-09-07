Marijuana Grow Operations Lead To Several Arrests In Randolph County

Asheboro, N.C.--Four people were arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s office following marijuana busts.

Following an investigation that started in late August, the sheriff’s office made four arrests, but three people are still on the run.

Sheriff Robert Graves said on Aug. 28th detectives searched the home of 64-year-old Ronald Brown in the 400 block of Brady St. Ext. in Ramseur and seized 17 marijuana plants. They also seized about 758 grams of dried, processed suspected marijuana, and found a number of drug paraphernalia and white liquor.

From there, detectives moved on to a home on Whites Chapel Rd. in Staley. At the home of 51-year-old Magdalena Morales Murdock, 39-year-old David Douglas Chrisjohn and 30-year-old Joe Dan Harper III, two marijuana plants were seized along with a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At the home of 62-year-old Jeffrey Jean True on Whites Chapel Road in Staley, detective found 17 marijuana plants.

Eight marijuana plants were seized at a home in the 100 block of Leather Rd where 37-year-old- Tray Johnson and 34-year-old Erin Johnson lived.

In total, 44 marijuana plants were seized during the operation thanks to a collaborative effort by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation, and NC Highway patrol.

At this time, all suspects have been charged, but only Brown, True, Murdock, and Chrisjohn, Jr. have been arrested.

Still wanted:

