Marijuana, Moonshine, And Guns Found At High Point Home: Sheriff

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A whole lot of marijuana, moonshine, and guns - that's what Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies found when they searched a High Point woman's home.
The sheriff's office arrested 56-year-old Shelby Roark Berrier and charged her with Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, and Possession of Non-Tax Paid Liquor.
Deputies found 6.5 pounds of pot, seven gallons of moonshine, 20 guns, and over $3,500 at Berrier's home on Browntown Lane.
The sheriff's office says other people could be charged.
