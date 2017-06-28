Marijuana, Moonshine, And Guns Found At High Point Home: Sheriff

Pot, moonshine, and guns were seized from the home of Shelby Berrier. (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A whole lot of marijuana, moonshine, and guns - that's what Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies found when they searched a High Point woman's home.

The sheriff's office arrested 56-year-old Shelby Roark Berrier and charged her with Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, and Possession of Non-Tax Paid Liquor.

Deputies found 6.5 pounds of pot, seven gallons of moonshine, 20 guns, and over $3,500 at Berrier's home on Browntown Lane.

The sheriff's office says other people could be charged.

