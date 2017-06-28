WFMY
Marijuana, Moonshine, And Guns Found At High Point Home: Sheriff

Marijuana, Moonshine, Guns and More In Davidson County Bust

Megan Allman, WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:30 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A whole lot of marijuana, moonshine, and guns - that's what Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies found when they searched a High Point woman's home. 

The sheriff's office arrested 56-year-old Shelby Roark Berrier and charged her with Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, and Possession of Non-Tax Paid Liquor. 

Deputies found 6.5 pounds of pot, seven gallons of moonshine, 20 guns, and over $3,500 at Berrier's home on Browntown Lane. 

The sheriff's office says other people could be charged. 

 

 

