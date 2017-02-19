Masked Men Rob Gastonia Domino's, Lock Employees In Freezer

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Police are searching for three masked men who robbed a Domino's Pizza early Sunday morning.

The robbery occurred at the pizza chain's location on West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say three masked men walked into the store, pointed guns at employees and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. They then locked the employees in the freezer.

A pizza delivery driver returned from a delivery and discovered the employees in the freezer. No one was injured.

