Man Charged With Murder After Body Found Buried In Cement In Backyard

MASSILLON, Ohio - A man is charged with murder after a body encased in concrete was found buried in a Massillon backyard.

Twenty-seven-year-old Carl Spencer, of Hartville, was jailed on $5 million bond after his arraignment Monday in Massillon Municipal Court.

Defense attorney Derek Lowry says Spencer is pleading not guilty, but Lowry declined to comment further.

Spencer is charged in the death of Nicholas Stein, who's been missing for a year and was staying at the 8th Street SW home where investigators last week dug up a body. Authorities have yet to publicly confirm the identity of the remains buried in a plastic container several feet under the yard.

According to an affidavit, Stein was involved in a sexual relationship with the couple renting the home at the time of his death. The couple has since moved out. The female involved in the relationship told police Stein had wanted her to leave her relationship to date him, but she declined.

The woman also told police Spencer was staying at the home at the same time. She said she believed Spencer assaulted Stein over some sexual remarks he made to her, stating that Spencer may have thrown Stein down the basement stairs.

The woman said the day after Stein disappeared, Spencer became adamant about removing the basement steps and burned them in the back yard.

On Jan. 31, police confirmed that Spencer had rented an excavator on Feb. 2, 2017.

Massillon murder

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Associated Press